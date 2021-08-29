Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unitil by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Unitil by 111,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,073. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $742.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

