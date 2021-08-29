uniQure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,798 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 464 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. Analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.