Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$415.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

