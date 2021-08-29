Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,891,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

