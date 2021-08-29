Ulta Beauty, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

