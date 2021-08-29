UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Sells $1,637,048.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

