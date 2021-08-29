UBS Group Reiterates “€32.50” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Uniper stock opened at €33.83 ($39.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.29. Uniper has a one year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a one year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.13.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

