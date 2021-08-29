UBS Group Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

