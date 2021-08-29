Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $300.54, but opened at $325.00. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $310.98, with a volume of 1,651 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 243.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.54. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.