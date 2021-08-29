U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.87. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1,646 shares.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

