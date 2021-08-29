Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,272,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

