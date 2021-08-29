Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $2,935,804.30 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John S. Marr, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40.

TYL opened at $476.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

