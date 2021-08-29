Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $2,935,804.30 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John S. Marr, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40.
TYL opened at $476.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
