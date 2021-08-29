Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.67

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $69,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $60,249,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

