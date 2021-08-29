Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TKHVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

