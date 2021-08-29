Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$39.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.93.

TSE IMO opened at C$33.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The firm has a market cap of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.16. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

