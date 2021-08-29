True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNT.UN shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 153.49%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

