Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of TRMB opened at $95.71 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

