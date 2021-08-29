Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 1st

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ATVCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $5,025,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $15,075,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $10,050,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $3,310,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $5,025,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

