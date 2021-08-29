TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.