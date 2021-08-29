Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).
Several analysts have commented on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
