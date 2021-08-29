Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).

Several analysts have commented on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.