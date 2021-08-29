Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 10,774 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13,368% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NNA opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

