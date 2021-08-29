Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toshiba stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

