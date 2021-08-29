Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 51,081 Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $22,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 19,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,605. ITOCHU Co. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY).

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.