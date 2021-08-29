Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $31,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $102.88. 1,158,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

