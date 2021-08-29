Todd Asset Management LLC Has $37.33 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $37,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,927. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

