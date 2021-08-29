Todd Asset Management LLC Has $29.53 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,661 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 928,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

