Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 937 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

