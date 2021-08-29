Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in August

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THUPY opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

