THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 63.5% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.36. THK has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

