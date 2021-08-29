The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 431,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

