The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 73.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 50,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,371,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,409,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

