The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of SO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

