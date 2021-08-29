The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stake Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The ODP were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.39. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

