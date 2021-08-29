The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of The Joint stock traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 211,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.14 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders have sold a total of 449,690 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,169 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Joint by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in The Joint by 77,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

