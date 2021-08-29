The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.
JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of The Joint stock traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 211,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.14 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $107.89.
In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders have sold a total of 449,690 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,169 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Joint by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in The Joint by 77,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
