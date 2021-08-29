The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $28.75. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Gap shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 161,499 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

