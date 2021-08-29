The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.The Gap also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.