The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of GPS opened at $26.51 on Friday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Gap by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of The Gap by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Gap by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

