The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia stock remained flat at $$12.66 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

