The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 198,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 85.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $856.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. Research analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

