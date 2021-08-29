The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $340.82. The stock had a trading volume of 869,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $341.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

