The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

