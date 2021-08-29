The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

