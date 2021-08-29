The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

The Allstate has increased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Allstate to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

The Allstate stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

