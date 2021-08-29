TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 8.7% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.39. 44,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,464,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

