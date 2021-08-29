Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $314,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 179,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 614,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.