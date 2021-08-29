Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.