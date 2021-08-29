Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 18,520 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,591,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $20,018,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $8,281,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,718,000.

Shares of VUSB remained flat at $$50.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 311,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,158. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11.

