Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TERRF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $8.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

