Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 714,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

