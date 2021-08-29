Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.08.

Tenable stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.3% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 156.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

